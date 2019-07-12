The Effingham Police Department reported that at 3:08 p.m. on July 10 at the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old-juvenile turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Melody L. Jenkins, 49, Lakewood. Jenkins sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. The juvenile was ticketed for No Valid Driver’s License and Failure to Yield.
