At the Effingham County Fair, visitors to the blue and white barns were treated to an array of flowers, arts and crafts.
There was a glass competition, and best in show for glass, for example. There were acrylic and oil paintings, as well as desserts.
There was a little bit of everything in the barns, even collections.
Inside the vendor’s building, Michelle Ward invited fairgoers to test peppermint and orange essential oils, dabbing a drop of each on outstretched hands and inviting the recipient to inhale. She suggested rubbing the rest on the back of your neck and shoulders for relaxation.
Ward enjoys selling DoTerra essential oils, she has for 10 years. This is her full time job now.
She works from home, and really likes spending time with her three daughters and going to their dance competitions. Before selling DoTerra essential oils, Ward was the marketing director for Fairfield Memorial Hospital.
“I’ve always been driven to help people,” Ward said.
While working in the hospital, Ward saw how a lot of patients were treated.
She always wondered if there was anything better than giving medication. It may not be the best treatment for everyone.
Therefore, Ward became a wellness advocate.
She thinks that instead of giving medication, the body may be missing something, or something is off.
“If the body is in pain, you may need more nutrients,” she said.
“We don’t fix anything with an essential oil. We help the body fix itself with oils.”
