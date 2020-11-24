Most of us are familiar with the history of the Pilgrims taking the treacherous journey from England to America aboard the Mayflower in the early 1600s.
The Pilgrims eventually landed in what is now called Plymouth, Massachusetts, in December 1620. We’ve heard about that first harsh winter and how the Native Americans helped them survive. But not all were strong enough to endure. It’s the basis of our American Thanksgiving that we celebrate each year on the fourth Thursday in November.
Most of us, though, have never known a direct descendant of any of the Pilgrims who traveled here, surviving the Mayflower journey 400 years ago and who lived on to procreate and prosper.
I was privileged to hear this piece of history while putting up a fall/Thanksgiving display in the old Alblinger & Kirts Hardware window in Sainte Marie with Norma Ochs.
Ochs is a member of the Sainte Marie Foundation Board of Directors, serving as treasurer, and lives in Sainte Marie. She volunteered to help with the exhibit, as she willingly volunteers for many things in her church and community.
Each of us brought fall decorations that we had acquired through the years that we were no longer using. I brought along Pilgrim costumes for the mannequins that are used in the displays. As we were dressing the mannequins, Norma told me about her family connection to one of the Pilgrim families.
Norma’s 10th great-grandfather, Isaac Allerton, boarded the Mayflower and departed Plymouth, England, in September of 1620. With him were his wife, Mary, who was pregnant; three children, Bartholomew, Remember and Mary; and an apprentice, John Hooke.
The small, 100-foot ship had 102 passengers and a crew of about 30 or 40 in extremely cramped conditions. By the second month out, the ship was being buffeted by strong westerly gales, causing its timbers to be badly shaken, with caulking failing to keep out sea water and with passengers, even in their berths, lying wet and ill. This, combined with a lack of proper rations and unsanitary conditions for several months, attributed to what would be fatal for many, especially many women and children. On the journey, there were two deaths, a crew member and a passenger.
In November 1620, after long months at sea, they spotted land: The Cape Cod Hook, now called Provincetown Harbor. After several days of trying to get south to their planned destination of the Colony of Virginia, strong winter seas forced them to return to the harbor at Cape Cod hook, where they anchored on Nov. 21, 1620. The Mayflower Compact was signed that day. Isaac Allerton was one of the signers, according to Wikipedia.
The worst was yet to come. After arriving at their destination, in the span of several months, almost half the passengers perished in the cold, harsh, unfamiliar New England winter — including Mary Allerton, wife of Isaac, whose pregnancy on the voyage ended with the baby being stillborn. She was not strong enough to survive the winter.
That spring the Indians Samoset and Squanto showed the Pilgrims how to cultivate the land and plant corn, beans, squash and pumpkins, and where to hunt and fish. The Pilgrims appreciated that they would not have survived in the New World without the support of the Native Americans.
The three surviving Allerton children are the subjects of the book, "Three Young Pilgrims” by Carol Harness, one of the many books written about the Pilgrim families. Mary Allerton, Norma’s ninth great-grandmother, was the youngest daughter of Isaac and Mary Allerton. She was just 4 years old on the voyage.
Mary Allerton married Thomas Cushman in 1632. Thomas had arrived in 1621 on the ship Fortune. Thomas and Mary (Allerton) Cushman had a prosperous family, with seven of their eight children surviving to adulthood and marrying, providing at least 50 grandchildren. Both lived to very old age, with Thomas dying at the age of 85, and Mary living until age 83. Prior to her death on Nov. 28, 1699, Mary was the last surviving Mayflower passenger and there is a monument in Plymouth in her honor. Two more generations lived in Plymouth before moving to Connecticut and New Jersey and eventually Ohio.
Norma’s sister, Jamie Miller Ginder, researched and gathered documentation for this lineage for about six months to complete an application for the Mayflower Society. The Mayflower Society then took another six months to verify and authenticate her work. The line was approved in February of 2020.
This year is the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Mayflower and a gathering of descendants was being planned but was canceled because of COVID-19.
The United States Post Office has issued a “Forever Stamp” to commemorate the 400th anniversary of this historical event.
Isaac and Mary (Norris) Allerton are depicted in the Fall/Thanksgiving display in the old Alblinger & Kirts Hardware building in Sainte Marie to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Pilgrims on the Mayflower in the New World.
