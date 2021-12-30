If there was hope that the struggles of 2020 would fade away in 2021, the New Year would prove to be filled with problems of its own.
And yet, despite the ongoing political divisions and a continuing pandemic that would claim even more lives, there was plenty to cheer.
Here’s a look back at the local stories that shaped 2021.
JANUARY
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, is sworn in on Jan. 3 to represent Illinois’ 15th District. Two days later at a “Save the Republic Rally” hosted by the group “Moms for America,” she discusses the need for her party to appeal to young people by saying, “Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’” On Jan. 8 she releases a statement: “I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth. This dark history should never be repeated.”
Miller is among the 121 GOP House members and six senators who vote late Jan. 6 against certifying the Electoral College election of Democrat Joe Biden as president. Some Republican lawmakers had changed their minds about objecting after riots broke out and temporarily halted proceedings.
The chaos in Washington D.C. spurred State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, to urge prayer. That advice came after he and other state lawmakers from our area wrote a letter to Miller, asking her to object to certifying Biden’s election.
“Certifying this election is tantamount to legitimizing fraud,” said the letter.
Also signing the letter are State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, and State Sen. Darren Bailey, who is now seeking the Republication nomination for governor.
Claims of widespread election fraud that could have tilted the election would repeatedly be proven false.
FEBRUARY
The Altamont Unit 10 school board hires David Martin of Nashville, Tennessee as superintendent. He was previously a school principal for the Department of Defense Education Activity, serving in Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Ft. Knox, Kentucky; and Naples, Italy, at a U.S. Navy Installation and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) base. But soon there is “rather excessive” community backlash to the hiring of a former professional wrestler and Jerry Springer guest. Martin withdraws his acceptance. “The board was very supportive and wanted me to come up and still be the superintendent there,” Martin told the Effingham Daily News. “But after the community responded in the way that it did, I just felt it was important for the community not to be a distraction and do what’s right for them.”
State Sen. Darren Bailey announces his candidacy for governor in a packed banquet hall at Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham on Feb. 22. Outside the building sits a tour bus with a fresh paint job and a larger-than-life photo of the Republican from Xenia, near Louisville. “We can’t do this alone,” Bailey tells the crowd. “This is a grassroots movement and it starts with you. It starts here tonight, in Effingham, Illinois.”
MARCH
Altamont Unit 10 hires the district’s first female superintendent, Casey Adam, who had served for three years as principal of Pana High School. “I am eager to learn more about the community to see what is needed for the school system to grow,” Adam says. “I feel Altamont will be a good fit for our family.”
The state of Illinois awards the Village of Dieterich $2 million to build a 16,600-square-foot community center, which will feature multipurpose rooms, a 24-hour fitness center, a large court striped for a variety of sports, and an indoor two-lane walking track. The center will also have amenities for a day care, which the village will rent out to a licensed provider. The project, which is a collaboration between the village and other community groups and businesses, is projected to cost $2.9 million overall and is in the early phases of design.
APRIL
The Effingham County Board passes the ‘Second Amendment Preservation Act.’ State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler calls it mainly symbolic. One board member warned it could lead to legal challenges if it is seen as threatening state or federal authority. The new law says any laws that infringe upon the people’s right to keep and bear arms shall be deemed invalid in Effingham County. That includes any tax levy, fee or stamp imposed on firearms, firearm accessories or ammunition that is not levied on all other goods and services; any registering or tracking of firearms, firearms accessories or ammunition retailers; and any directive for the confiscation of firearms, firearms accessories or ammunition.
The Effingham Water Authority breaks ground on the Lake Sara Beach Park, formerly known as the Pearson Peninsula Park. The project has been in the planning stages for several years. The master plan includes a disc golf course, playgrounds, a shade sail shelter and several smaller amusements, an expanded beach, boardwalks, courts for volleyball and pickleball, adult challenge courses and workout areas, and new shelters and buildings for community gatherings.
On the verge of her retirement, Norma Lansing is named EDN Citizen of the Year. Lansing spent more than four decades at the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, leading and shaping the business community. She’s replaced by Lucinda Hart, who has more than two decades of experience managing nonprofits and a Master of Business Administration in organizational leadership and an undergraduate degree in human resource management from Concordia University.
MAY
The Effingham Unit 40 school board upholds the policy that bans headwear such as do-rags, which are typically worn by Black people. Members added religious and medical exemptions to the policy, which does not appear to ban items such as berets, headbands and other hair accessories. The policy had been debated for months after Nancy Marschewski, whose son is Black, asked for the policy to be revised.
“It is time for you to prove to the students and families of color that you recognize and acknowledge that they have different needs for their skin and hair, that you understand those needs and that you are willing to be more inclusive,” Marschewski told the board.
JUNE
International automotive parts manufacturer Flex-N-Gate announces it will move into a 660,000-square-foot facility on South Banker Street in Effingham. The Urbana-based company plans to create 50 jobs within the next year and 300 jobs once its first phase of renovation is complete. “Flex-N-Gate continues to experience significant organic growth and we are delighted to announce our new manufacturing operation that will be located in the City of Effingham,” says Bill Beistline, executive vice president of Metals Manufacturing and Procurement. The development will cost $20 million during its first phases of construction. The Effingham City Council approves an incentive package including a taxpayer-funded grant program for the facility’s future employees and tax breaks for the company. The city will contribute $100,000 to an employee relocation fund, which it will also manage. The Effingham Regional Growth Alliance and Effingham Crossroads Center LLC, a business managed by Agracel, will also contribute $100,000 each.
Illinois enters Phase 5 of the state’s “Restore Illinois” plan, lifting most pandemic-related restrictions on businesses and event venues, including capacity limits. At Joe Sippers Cafe, a staple of the local coffee scene, this comes as a moment of relief. “The transition to Phase 5 is very exciting for all of us in the cafe and the community,” said owner Emily Debenham. “This certainly means a lot to restaurants and clubs in the area, but even more so to all our local event hosts that bring people into our community.”
The St. Anthony girls softball team is runner-up in the Class 1A state championship game. It’s the furthest the team has ever gone in the post-season. The Bulldogs return home to a warm welcome. “I’m ecstatic!” said Jamie Vonderheide, mother of pitcher Stacie Vonderheide. “I’m very happy for these girls.”
Meanwhile, residents line the streets of Farina to honor the South Central baseball team after the Cougars defeated Father McGivney to capture the Class 1A state championship.
JULY
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller holds a fundraising event in Effingham with fellow Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, drawing a large crowd of supporters and some protesters. The event was one of Miller’s first as she starts to campaign for reelection in 2022. More than 500 donors packed a banquet hall at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
The delta variant of COVID-19 is detected in Effingham County.
AUGUST
“Cases are surging across the entire region,” Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman tells the Effingham County Health Committee. “The delta variant is a lot more infectious.”
After Gov. J.B. Pritzker mandated masks for all public and private schools serving pre-K through 12th grade, area districts scramble to update their guidance as parents and teachers voice their opinions on the matter. The Effingham Unit 40 school board votes 4-3 to require masks. Eventually, most other area districts follow suit. Although Beecher City Unit 20 is notified by the state board of education that it risks probation, loss of state funding and the credit teachers and administrators earn for their retirement benefits, the school board upholds its plan to only recommend masks when classes resume — not require them.
People gather behind the First National Bank of Waterloo Stewardson Banking Center to witness the groundbreaking of the future home of Wilbur Braughton American Legion Post 611.
SEPTEMBER
Despite pleas from coaches, teachers, parents and students not to fight the mask mandate, the Beecher City Unit 20 school board votes 7-0 to hire a law firm to do just that. An open discussion about whether the district should require masks is led by Beecher City Unit 20 teacher William Hammer. “I come here on behalf of the kids, on behalf of my colleagues and I’m asking you to make some considerations,” Hammer says. “I ask you to think about this: What kind of example are we setting for our kids? In government and history, I teach kids sometimes we have to make decisions you don’t like and sometimes you have to compromise and sometimes you have to do things you don’t agree with for the greater good.”
The Altamont Sesquicentennial Celebration gets underway with a ceremony in the downtown triangle. “I want to thank everybody for coming out to start our celebration of 150 years here in Altamont,” Mayor Jason Rippetoe says. “I hope to see you all, all weekend long celebrating the great community that we have.”
The Teutopolis Unit 50 school board joins most other area districts by approving a mask mandate for all students and staff. The board does so “under protest,” allowing it to explore legal options as they deem fit. Beecher City Unit 20 and Cowden-Herrick Unit 3A are among just four public schools in the state that remain on probation for not following the mask mandate.
OCTOBER
The community mourns the death of Elizabeth Weidner, a senior at Teutopolis High School, who fiercely advocated and encouraged others who were affected by cancer. She leaves behind a legacy of determination and inspiration that will live on in the hearts of people she touched.
An Effingham County judge reverses the “probationary” status placed on the Beecher City and Cowden-Herrick school districts by the state because of their refusal to require masks. Judge Jeffrey DeLong issues the emergency temporary restraining order that elevated the districts to “fully recognized” status.
Dozens of local and state police officers join forces with area churches to send a message in support of law enforcement and public safety. The Crossroads Faith & Blue Vigil brought out citizens and police officers from Effingham, Teutopolis, Altamont, Illinois State Police and Illinois Secretary of State’s Police, as well as area faith leaders from churches including Sacred Heart, St. Anthony and St. John’s Lutheran. Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland says the event is in response to people attempting to “demonize” police and law enforcement over the course of the past year. He felt the relationship between the public and police had been distorted in the media to the point that law enforcement was painted as the villain in many cases.
Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann announces that he will not seek another term.
NOVEMBER
The Effingham County Health Department announces the COVID-related death of an individual in their 70s who was not vaccinated, bringing the number of confirmed COVID-related deaths in Effingham County to 100.
As the result of a shrinking pool of recruits, the Effingham Police Department forms a committee to find better ways to recruit potential applicants. Chief Jason McFarland said the department is fully staffed at the moment, which he thinks is uncommon for law enforcement agencies like his. However, with police work and law enforcement under increasing scrutiny thanks to a series of officer-involved shootings and civil unrest, he’s finding that fewer and fewer people are interested in a career with a police department.
DECEMBER
A new ambulance service in Effingham County is focusing on Altamont and the surrounding area. A-1 Emergency Medial Services opened recently, according to Adam Huston, the is co-owner and operator of the business. “Our motto is ‘Partners With Our Community,’ Huston said.
After more than a year of COVID restrictions, Hometown Christmas returns in a way closer to normal. Large crowds gathered outside the Effingham County Museum to watch Mayor Mike Schutzbach, Effingham County Chamber of Commerce President/ CEO Lucinda Hart, Miss Effingham County Kaylee Philips and Jr. Miss Effingham County Kinley Will light the large Christmas tree outside the building. Just prior, they heard the St. Anthony’s Grade School Intermediate Choir regale the audience with Christmas songs both religious and secular. The next day saw Santa’s arrival, with people lining downtown Effingham to catch a glimpse, even a slight one, of the big guy.
Effingham Unit 40 approves a $1.4 million plan to install turf at Klosterman Field at Effingham High School, putting the district in line to have a significant facilities upgrade for both athletics and academics. The approval comes after more than 40 days of fundraising through a public-private partnership spearheaded by EHS’ Sportsbackers.
