January Photos2022 Pet Rescue

In January, Sydney Lorton, a veterinary assistant at the Pet Wellness Center of Southern Illinois, showed off Elle, a Maltese mix she adopted following an accident Jan. 8 involving a rescue transport, including the dog and nearly 50 other animals.

 Zach Roth photo

From a dramatic pet rescue in January through the annual arrival of Santa in December, 2022 was a year filled with hope across the region. The Effingham Daily News captured in pictures moments of joy and inspiration. Here’s a look back at just a few of those moments from each of the preceding 12 months as we prepare to welcome 2023. From all of us at the EDN, here’s to a very happy New Year.

February Photos2022 Deputies

In February, Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns, from left, recognizes deputies Johnathon Schuette, Robin Brown and Dustin Lustig for a lifesaving event during a recent fire in Dieterich.
March Photos2022 Convoy

In March, Jamie Henderson, left, and Kim Manuel, right, held up their flags as they waited for The People’s Convoy to arrive along Interstate 70 in front of The Cross at the Crossroads.
April Photos2022 Easter Egg

In April, Madeline Henkelman of Effingham found an Easter egg during the annual First Christian Church Easter egg hunt.
May Photos2022 Doan

In May, Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan, left, shook hands with Cary Jackson, superintendent of Dieterich Unit 30, during Doan’s retirement open house at Effingham High School.
June Photos2022 Torch

In June, Macey Williamson, representing the Effingham County Lighting Special Olympics team, carried the Special Olympics torch down Jefferson Avenue in front of the former Heart Theater in downtown Effingham during the “Guardians of the Flame” Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.
July Photos2022 Survivors

In July, cancer survivors rounded the final corner of the Relay for Life of Effingham County survivor’s lap at Teutopolis Junior High School.
August Photos2022 Tractor

In August, Fred Helmuth of Arcola competed during the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association tractor pull at the Effingham County Fair.
September Photos2022 swim

In September, Volunteer Jamie Wellbaum, left, celebrated for Grace Prosser, right, during the HSHS St. Anthony’s Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness Youth Adaptive Try-Athlon.
October Photos2022 Owl

In October, Kat Orlowski of World Bird Sanctuary, showed a British Barn Owl at Ballard Nature Center.
November Photos2022 Pearl Harbor

In November, U.S. Navy Chaplain Andy Richards, right, shook the hand of Keith Tipsword’s sister, Dalyne Sapp, after giving her a folded American flag. To the left of Dalyne is another of Tipsword’s relatives, Bonnie Kemme. To Dalyne’s right are Greg Sapp and Brett Sapp. Keith Tipsword’s remains were identified and returned to Effingham County nearly 81 years after the sailor died in the attack on Pearl Harbor.
December Photos2022 Santa

In December, Effingham County Fair Queen Anna Carrell, left, and Junior Miss Kyndal Fearday, right, posed with Santa after lighting the Christmas tree in downtown Effingham.

Tags

Trending Video