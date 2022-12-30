From a dramatic pet rescue in January through the annual arrival of Santa in December, 2022 was a year filled with hope across the region. The Effingham Daily News captured in pictures moments of joy and inspiration. Here’s a look back at just a few of those moments from each of the preceding 12 months as we prepare to welcome 2023. From all of us at the EDN, here’s to a very happy New Year.
centerpiece editor's pick
A look back at 2022 in pictures from the Effingham Daily News
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- EDN ALL-AREA SOCCER: Meet the EDN First and Second Teams
- COLLEGE SIGNINGS: Several athletes to continue athletic careers
- Village Square Mall: Effingham officials hear concerns from store owners
- 12-23-22 Effingham County Jail bookings
- Great blue heron rescued from frozen Lake Sara
- 12-29-22 Shelby County Property Transfers
- MONDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Dieterich Boys and Girls Holiday Tournament opens up
- Rescued heron released at Lake Sara
- EFFINGHAM/TEUTOPOLIS CHRISTMAS CLASSIC: St. Anthony, Teutopolis, Effingham win openers; Newton falls to Champaign Centennial
- 12-27-22 Effingham County Jail bookings
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Stay up to date on COVID-19
Get Breaking News
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.