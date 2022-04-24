Warm weather brought people out Saturday morning for the second day of the Spring Effingham County Humane Society garage sale.
A variety of merchandise from clothes to antique bottles were on display in the humane society garage attached to the former Funkhouser school, located west of Effingham.
Mark Clineff, Effingham Humane Society Board president, was on hand at the garage sale helping out.
“We have one in the spring and one in the fall,” Clineff said about the garage sale. “This benefits the dogs and cats. Today we have everything from bicycles to bedding, a lot of clothing and books.”
The Effingham County Humane Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.
“Eighty-five percent of this goes to the food, care and veterinarian bills for the animals,” he said.
Clineff said, on the average, one garage sale can bring in $3,000-$4,000 for the organization, noting it costs approximately $10,000 a month to operate the humane society shelter. Merchandise offered for sale at the garage sale is donated.
There are two full-time and one part-time staff members working at the Funkhouser facility. The remaining responsibilities for the care of the animals rests upon the work of volunteers, including Clineff.
Currently, 18 cats are being housed at the old school house, along with seven dogs, available for adoption. Clineff said there are two litters in foster care (two adult cats and 11 kittens). He said the kittens remain in foster care until they are ready to come into the facility to live with the current cat population.
Last year Clineff and volunteers spent a week constructing a “catio” onto the back of the facility to enable cats to get a breath of fresh air. The catio is a secured outdoor cage with a small door leading from the interior of the building. The catio features a small tree and tower for the cats climbing enjoyment.
Adoption fee for a dog is $175 and $90 for cats. The fee covers the animal’s initial shots and spaying or neutering. The Effingham County Humane Society is a no-kill animal shelter.
“And boy it’s a heck of a deal, if you look at what it costs if you took your cat in to have it neutered and inoculations for a year,” said volunteer Linda Landers.
She said it could normally cost $110 and higher depending on the health of the cat.
Landers is currently fostering one cat and her kittens. She is also the organizer of Saturday’s garage sale.
“She does all of the hard work on the garage sales,” Clineff said. “She spent the last four weeks putting this together.”
Landers said she had some help from Carla Miller and Debbie Miller and Karen Grupe, operations manager at the Effingham County Humane Society shelter, who assisted with sales on Facebook Marketplace.
“Larger items she (Grupe) would put on Marketplace for us,” said Landers. “We took donations up to two days before the sale.”
Brenda Ronzheimer tries to come to the sale every year. This year she decided she wanted to sign up to be a volunteer.
“I just lost my Yorkie. I had Gizmo for 17 years and he was my baby,” Ronzheimer said. “I’m not ready to replace him, but I figured I could come and help here. He was one of a kind.”
Mary Webb has been coming to the sale for the past five years.
“My grandkids have dogs and a cat,” Webb said. “We’re going to go in and look at the dogs if we can. We like to come here and the dog shelter (Effingham County Animal Control) in Effingham to see the dogs.”
Tara Slifer enjoys coming to the biannual garage sale.
“I’ve visited the sale the last couple of years,” Slifer said. “I like to come and look through the pet items because you don’t always find them at other garage sales.”
The Effingham County Humane Society is hosting “Hit the Pavement 4 Paws” 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, April 30. The race begins at 9 a.m. at the Midland States Bank corporate office located at 1201 Network Centre Dr., Effingham. There is a $30 entry fee. Visit runsignup.com for early registration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.