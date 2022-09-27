Ashley Davis is a nurse navigator at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s Women’s Wellness Center. She helps women through their breast cancer screening and diagnosis.
For many patients, Davis serves as a source of comfort and support, and she is often the only face they see consistently from the moment they enter the center until their diagnosis.
“Patients who come in for screening mammograms, and they find something on it, I’m responsible for calling them and giving them their results and then scheduling all of their follow-up imaging,” Davis said. “My job was set up so there is one face here at the Wellness Center from the beginning of their journey to their diagnosis.”
Davis grew up in Teutopolis and now lives in Effingham. She has been working at St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for 15 years. Davis didn’t plan on becoming a nurse navigator at the Women’s Wellness Center. But she always knew she wanted to help people.
“I went into nursing wanting to be an OB nurse, and that’s what I did for the first six years of my nursing career,” Davis said. “Women and children have always been my interest, so when my life didn’t work with the schedule of working with the children part of it, I chose to work with the women, and I really love it here.”
Davis enjoys getting to know and often befriend her patients during and after their diagnosis and treatment. Unlike most health care providers patients see, Davis remains at the patient’s side for the entire process to explain things to them and reassure them that at least one person is aware of everything going on with them.
“My favorite part of my job is I have several patients that have become friends, so even though they might be several years post their treatment, we still talk,” she said.
Another rewarding aspect of her job is when patients return after their treatment to tell her how much they appreciated everything she did for them while they were going through such a difficult and frightening process.
“We’ve had patients tell me specifically that once they went through their cancer treatments and they’re doing better they come back and tell me how grateful they were to see one face through the entire process and one person that knew what was going on the whole time and that was reassuring to them. So it kind of makes my job here worth it,” she said.
Helping breast cancer patients has taken on new significance for Davis, who said she is approaching the same age as some of her patients. In fact, Davis has even seen friends become patients at the Wellness Center.
“I’m the same age as some of these patients, so it kind of hits home a bit. I’ve had a few friends come through as patients, so that definitely is an eye opener. But again, to be able to be here for them and be able to help them is really a benefit,” she said.
Working as a nurse navigator can be emotionally overwhelming at times, but Davis explained that this is an essential part of any nurse’s job. However, it’s still not easy for Davis to share distressing news. Experience has made her better at her job, though.
“Every patient reacts to the diagnosis differently. Some are like, ‘Hey, what’s next?’ Others immediately have a break down and are in tears. Others are in so much shock they don’t know what to say,” Davis said.
Davis emphasized the importance of routine self-breast exams and yearly mammograms, which are recommended for women over the age of 40. She explained that early detection methods like these can save lives and allow doctors to prevent the cancer from developing further.
“Breast cancer is one of the top leading cancers for women, and I feel like in our area we have a very high prevalence of breast cancer,” she said. “The earlier that you detect the breast cancer, the easier it is to treat, and if you detect it at the earliest stage the cure rate is 99%. So why wouldn’t you want to have a mammogram to find it sooner rather than later?”
Despite attempts to spread awareness of the importance of routine mammograms, many women are still reluctant to do so for various reasons, some of which Davis described.
“We hear excuses like, ‘We’re not going to get it because it’s going to hurt.’ ‘It’s not going to happen to me, so why do I need to get a mammogram?’ ‘I have no family history, so why would I get a mammogram?’” she said.
“In reality, family history does put you at a higher risk factor for breast cancer, but there is still a very good chance that you could get breast cancer even if you have nobody in the family who’s had it.”
Davis said the mammogram is quick and minimally invasive.
Additionally, Davis said waiting for results is often the most stressful time patients have to go through.
“I tell them sometimes the hardest part is waiting,” she said.
Davis said she and her colleagues do everything they can to make the waiting shorter and less stress-inducing, especially for patients who come in for a follow-up to their screening mammogram.
“They’ll have a result before they leave,” she said.
Davis hopes that efforts to increase breast cancer awareness during the month of October will better educate women in the area and encourage them to conduct self-exams and schedule mammograms routinely.
