EFFINGHAM — The 911 Board received notification of a mutual-aid agreement with a neighboring county ambulance service to help cut down on status-zero calls.
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Telecommunicator Supervisor Tina Daniels said Abbott EMS, which is the sole provider of ambulance service in Effingham County, received an ambulance mutual-aid agreement with Rural Med, which is based in Fayette County, during the board's meeting this week.
Daniels said if there is no Abbott EMS ambulance available to respond to a 911 call in the county, resulting in a status-zero situation, a Neoga Abbott ambulance is dispatched first for mutual ambulance aid by an Abbott EMS dispatcher, followed by Rural Med, Jasper County and Coles County respectively. If there are still no ambulances available, the burden of finding an ambulance comes back to the 911 call center, where they will request assistance from either Toledo, Greenup, Neoga or Clay County, depending upon where the call is located.
“Depending on where the call is, we can pick which agency is closest to call,” Daniels said.
Daniels said Barbeck Communications installed the ambulance mutual-air frequency in the county and city 911 radio consoles. Rural Med is now using the frequency when responding to EMS calls in Effingham County.
In other news, Daniels reported she attended a statewide 911 administrators meeting virtually, as well as a state advisory board meeting, on Feb. 26 and March 8. Daniels said the state board is in the process of reviewing and revising legislative language for the Emergency Telephone System Act that expires next December.
Daniels noted annual Telecommunicators Week is April 11-17. She said there are 26 city and county telecommunicators and thought they needed some recognition after dealing with the extra stress the COVID-19 pandemic caused this past year.
“It's been a pretty tough year on the TCs and I was wondering if the board would be in agreement with giving them a gift card for TC week,” Daniels said. “I think it would be a nice gesture for the 911 Board to say they appreciate the job they've done.”
Daniels said in years past they had given telecommunicators a $10 gift card during their special week.
“I would say that is a small token of our appreciation to give them under the circumstances,” board member and Effingham City Fire Chief Bob Tutko said.
The board members agreed unanimously to increase the amount telecommunicators receive this year to a $20 gift card.
In financial discussions, 911 Board Treasurer Wayne Rubach presented the monthly financial report. He said expenses in February were higher than other months due to an annual City of Effingham lease for $97,610 and annual county lease at $97,610, STARCOM user fee of $3,177.84 and telephone maintenance expense of $39,887.34.
“It's like all of the bills hit at one time,” Rubach said.
Rubach added major expenditures for March are to Motorola Solutions Inc. to make PSAP (911 call center) radio counsel upgrades for a cost of $6,089.04 and Motorola Solution for a monthly STARCOM maintenance fee of $3,178. The total expenditures submitted to the board for approval was $14,847.59.
