EFFINGHAM — The 911 Board is seeking bids for a new back-up power generator for the 911 dispatch center to replace the county's current aging one.
“I think it is time to replace the generator. The maintenance people are really starting to get scared of it,” said Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns.
He said the current generator was purchased in 1998. This month a repair was made to the generator that cost $1,084.46.
Tina Daniels, 911 system administrator and communications director for the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, said during the May meeting the cost to replace the generator would be between $30,000 and $40,000.
The board approved a request for proposal that states the generator must be either a Cummins or Caterpillar liquid-cooled diesel engine generator. Kuhns said it is hard to find replacement parts for the current power generator, leading him to make the RFP brand specific.
The proposals would be due on July 15 and one would be awarded during the 911 Board's next regular meeting on Tuesday, July 19.
Daniels said one of the maintenance staff informed her it might take a long time to get the unit after it is ordered.
“My question is should we include at least a specification for an estimated time of installation,” Board member John Maguire asked.
“We need to nail down the price too, so that if it is a year from now they won’t increase the price,” Board member Larry Thies said.
Meanwhile, Daniels said the antenna for the statewide ambulance frequency was moved up the sheriff’s office multi-antenna tower. However, both companies that maintain the radios for the dispatch center told her the radio used to carry the frequency they want to restore for ambulance service frequency is obsolete. Daniels said she is getting quotes from Global Technical Systems Inc. and BECK TECH for a new radio replacement.
Kuhns was concerned about how much power the radio would use to transmit the signal.
“Does it specify by license (Federal Communications Commission) how many watts we can use?” Kuhns said. “I think if we are thinking about purchasing a new radio we should look at that.”
In other business, board Treasurer Jake Buhnerkempe said the total assets on hand were $1,432,999.02 and this month’s expenses were $9,664.86. Some of the higher expenses included the electric power generator repair and a software subscription to Emergency Services Marketing for $1,925.49.
David Campbell, chairman of the 911 Board, made the following changes in committee appointments. Dave Budde, who retired as Effingham City EMA coordinator, is now a member of the 911 Board at Large and is assigned to the Addressing and Public Education committees. New member Effingham Fire Chief Brant Yochum is serving on the Addressing and Emergency Services committees.
911 Board Committees
Equipment/PSAP — 911 Board Treasurer Jake Buhnerkempe, 911 Board Chairman David Campbell and Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland
Human Resources — 911 Board Chairman David Campbell, Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland and board member David Mahon
Addressing — Effingham Fire Chief Brant Yocham, board members David Mahon and David Budde
Finance — 911 Board Treasurer Jake Buhnerkempe, 911 Board Chairman David Campbell and Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns
Public Education — Board members John Maguire and David Budde and City of Effingham EMA Coordinator Larry Thies
Emergency Services — Effingham Fire Chief Brant Yochum, Effingham EMA Coordinator Larry Thies and Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns
