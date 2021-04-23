Members of the Effingham County 911 board were informed this week about a senior management change at Abbott EMS of Effingham.
Derek Burwell, sitting in the audience of a meeting on Wednesday, introduced himself to the board during the public comments portion of the meeting.
“I’m Derek Burwell the new interim operations manager for Abbott EMS here in Effingham,” Burwell said. “I just wanted to take the opportunity to introduce myself to everybody.”
“Welcome to Effingham County,” 911 Board Chairman Julie Stephens said.
Burwell said he is replacing Jeff Odenthal, who resigned from his position as operations supervisor.
Global Medical Response Regional Director Heather Morse said Odenthal resigned to pursue other career opportunities. Global Medical Response is parent company of Abbott EMS.
911 Board Treasurer Wayne Rubach presented a monthly budget report. He said the board had a balance of $1,086,057.16 of which, $1,085,931.16 is deposited in a money market account and $126 in a checking account. Rubach said they have a total of $305,682 in additional assets in their two accounts compared to this time last year.
He said the excess revenue over expenditures for this month is $55,777.86.
Rubach said there were two large bills this month. One was a monthly fee to Motorola Solutions-Starcom for the amount of $3,178 for Effingham County monthly maintenance and an audit from West and Company for the amount of $6,350. Total bills due for the month were 13,590.97.
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Communications Supervisor Tina Daniels told 911 Board board members the board received $99,480 on March 29 from a State of Illinois NG9-1-1 expenses grant program to upgrade their recording program; it does not include system maintenance. She said with maintenance the cost would be $124,619 with a difference of $25,139. The 911 board is responsible for the $25,139 difference.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved the attendance of Tina Daniels and Effingham City Police Department Communication Manager Billie Bales to the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) conference to be held July 24-29 in Columbus, Ohio. Daniels said that if they get registered before May 28 the cost is $599 per person. She said money was already budgeted for the conference.
• Approved an a continuing education one-year subscription for telecommunicators through PowerPhone, Inc. Daniels said 25 telecommunicators would be training at a cost of $89 per person. She said money budgeted for the training.
• Approved the release of closed session minutes from Aug. 22, 1995 through Sept. 15, 2020.
Stephens said she was informed by Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann that Mike DePoister resigned from the 911 board due to work and personal issues.
“So, if you know of anyone interested tell them to send a letter to the county board,” Stephens said.
