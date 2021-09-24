Members of the 911 board were given a monthly financial report from Jake Buhnerkempe, board treasurer, this week.
Buhnerkempe replaced former board treasurer Wayne Rubach after Rubach’s term ended at the end of June and chose not be reappointed to the board.
“Current assets on hand is $1,371,672.39 and total expenditures submitted for the month are $9,431.40,” Buhnerkempe said.
This month’s largest expenses were to Motorola Solutions for monthly Starcom service fee in the amount of $3,178 and a $2,529 payment to Gail P. Sullivan for stress reduction training.
The money market account had a balance of $1,312,809.91 on July 30. There were two Emergency Telephone System Act (ETSA) distributions for April and May deposited in the account for the month of August totaling $69,151.47. Also, the money market account earned $364.41 of interest leaving a receipt balance of $69,545.88.
Disbursements from the money market account to the Effingham County Emergency Transfer for $12,050.20, leaving an excess revenue of $57,495.68 for the month of August.
The July 30 money market balance of $1,312,809.91 plus the excess revenue of $57,495.68 leaves $1,370,305.59 on Aug. 31.
The money market balance of $1,370,305.59 plus the money held in a separate checking account with the amount of $1,366.80 leaves a current asset balance of $1,371,672.39.
Effingham County Sheriff and Committee member Paul Kuhns had a questions about the monthly addressing report prepared by Effingham County GIS Manager Jill Zerrusen.
“What happens when an address gets reassigned?” Kuhns asked.
Zerrusen said when an old house is vacated or demolished and someone puts a new structure back on the property they will reassign that property the number of the old property if it is available. She said there are situations where they will reassign an address to make it more accurate.
“Do we know if have any similar named roads out in the county that we have in the city?” Board Member Larry Thies asked Zerrusen.
“That is something I could find out rather easily,” Zerrusen said.
“There are three different Cardinals ... there is one in Altamont, Cardinal Drive and Cardinal Lane,” Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Telecommunicator Supervisor Tina Daniels said.
“The only reason I brought that up is I can see where there might be some confusion if you sent an ambulance to Cardinal in a certain area they might get confused,” Thies said.
Zerrusen said they had been discussing the problem with the highway department. She said the highway department is wanting to make revisions to subdivision ordinances.
Thies made a request to Zerrusen to bring the 911 board a list of Effingham County streets with duplicate names.
During the system administrator report, Tina Daniels commended Effingham Police Department Communications Manager Billie Bales for hosting a training class.
“I would like to thank Billie for hosting the CIT (Crisis Intervention Training) for 911 dispatchers on Sept. 9,” Daniels said. “All of the telecommunicators said the class was very informative giving them new insight into the issue.”
Bales made an update on the (Post-Tramatic Stress Disorder) PTSD training for 911 dispatchers in the absence of Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland who could not attend Tuesday’s meeting. She told board members the cost of the classes came under budget. She said they were going to leave it up to the communications department heads for the county, city and jail to schedule a convenient time for the training.
McFarland mentioned to the board during the May 911 Board meeting about a mobile training unit from northern Illinois area that teaches in downstate Illinois. He said Gail Sullivan has a class that specializes in mental health issues and PTSD. McFarland said Sullivan teaches a special class for 911 dispatchers and the stresses they face.
She said the three departments have agreed to delay the training due to COVID-19. Bales said they were wanting to schedule training in October.
“We just don’t want to have all dispatchers in a room together at the same time,” Bales said. “We are going to wait a little while, but hopefully not too long. We’ll just have to see how things are going.”
Board Chairman David Campbell said he would like an update on the PTSD training for the Oct. meeting.
A board position was left open in July when former Effingham Fire Department Chief Bob Tutko retired. To date, Tutko’s position has not been filled by the City of Effingham.
Board Member Dave Budde said that there was a assistant fire chief from the Shumway Fire Protection district that might be interested in filling the position.
“Why don’t you go ahead and have him submit something (to the 911 Board),” Campbell said.
Since there is still an open position on the board, Campbell went ahead and made committee assignments leaving a open a position for a representative from the fire department in the Addressing and Public Education committees.
The following committees were appointed by 911 Board Chairman David Campbell:
Equipment/PSAP – Jake Buhnerkempe, John Maguire and Effingham City Police Chief Jason McFarland.
Human Resources – David Campbell, Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland, David Mahon.
Addressing – David Mahon and EMA Coordinator, City of Effingham, Dave Budde and one open vacancy.
Finance – Jake Buhnerkempe, David Campbell and Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns.
Public Education – John Maguire, Larry Thies and one open vacancy.
Emergency Services – EMA Coordinator, City of Effingham, Dave Budde, Larry Thies and Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.