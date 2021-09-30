The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 6:59 a.m. Sept. 24 at the intersection of Walnut and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Willis S. Kaufman struck and damaged an Illinois Department of Transportation traffic sign.
- At 3:34 p.m. Sept. 24 at the intersection of Fayette and Willow, a vehicle driven by Dennis P. Jones, 55, Percy, backed into a vehicle driven by Robert K. Angel, 60, Bone Gap.
- At 4:50 p.m. Sept. 24 at the intersection of Banker and Jaycee, a vehicle driven by Tyler L. Wernsing, 27, Mason, struck a vehicle driven by Mary J. Bowen, 50, Effingham.
- At 10:27 a.m. Sept. 25 at the intersection of Shelby and Linden, a vehicle driven by Artemio I. Barrios Velazquez, 39, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Jeffrey A. Barlow, 59, Effingham. Barrios Velazquez was ticketed for no valid driver’s license.
- At 1:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the intersection of Jefferson and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Brenton R. Donaldson, 41, Beecher City, struck a vehicle driven by Sally S. Han Lee, 53, Effingham. Han Lee sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Donaldson was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device.
- At 8:28 p.m. Sept. 25 north of the intersection of 3rd and the NB I-57/EB I-70 entrance ramp, a vehicle driven by Samantha R. Donovan, 24, Charleston, struck a raised median.
- At 4:59 a.m. Sept. 22 at the intersection of Walnut and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Makayla R. Osmon, 23, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Linda L. Kuhlman, 75, Effingham.
- Denton W. Gage, 35, Stillwater, OK, was cited Sept. 25 for retail theft.
- Curtis L. Shoemaker, 40, Flora, was cited Sept. 26 for driving under the influence and driving while license suspended.
- Darryl J. Williams, 19, Magee, MS, was cited Sept. 23 for speeding more than 25 miles per hour over the limit in a school zone and no valid driver’s license.
- Dalton J. Backstein, 22, Decatur, was cited Sept. 24 for illegal transportation of alcohol.
- Tyler M. Koonce, 18, Wheeler, was cited Sept. 24 for driving while license suspended.
- Kayden Z. Anderson, 18, Effingham, was cited Sept. 25 for no valid driver’s license.
- Kayla A. Currey, 25, Stewardson, was cited Sept. 27 for driving while license suspended.
- Dakota A. W. Binder, 23, Effingham, was cited Sept. 21 for driving while license suspended.
- Ricky S. DeSoto, 45, Houston, Texas, was cited Sept. 23 for aggravated domestic battery, interfering with a domestic violence report and disorderly conduct.
- Joseph W. Wilkinson Jr., 48, Effingham, was cited Sept. 23 for retail theft.
- At 1:27 P.M.on Sept. 28 at 200 N. 3rd, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Natalie Miller, Effingham. No injuries and no citations at this time.
- On Sept. 28, Lucas A. Shields, 21, Effingham was charged with Failure to Register – Sex Offender, Felony Criminal Damage to State Supported Property and Felony Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer.
- At 5:32 P.M. Sept. 26 at 1206 Ave of Mid America a motorcycle operated by Chet J. Bogdajewicz, 36, Mason, laid over and skidded, ejecting both the driver and a juvenile passenger. Both sustained injuries and were taken by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- At 12:52 P.M. Sept. 30 at 1204 Ave of Mid America vehicles driven by Colley C. Chavarria, 39, Waco, TX, and Angel D. Arnone, 32, Sigel, collided. Chavarria was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Bayli J. M. Cooley, 20, Effingham was cited Sept. 29 for speeding more than 25 miles per hour over the limit.
- Jusel Muniz Tosado, 34, Effingham was cited Sept. 30 for illegal transportation of alcohol, disobeying a traffic control device, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
