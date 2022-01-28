Clay County State’s Attorney Andrew Koester announced Friday that, pursuant to an ongoing investigation over a period of months, an arrest was made in connection with the delivery and possession of large amounts of methamphetamine in Clay County.
Roger W. McCarty, 58, of Farina, Illinois, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 on multiple methamphetamine and weapons related charges. An arrest warrant for delivery of methamphetamine was served on McCarty at his residence on Jan. 27.
After McCarty was taken into custody, law enforcement obtained a search warrant of his residence and seized what is believed to be over 800 grams of methamphetamine, large amounts of other suspected illegal drugs, a firearm, cash, scales, and drug paraphernalia.
As a result, McCarty has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Between 400-900 Grams of Methamphetamine, a Class X Felony; Armed Violence, a Class X Felony; and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, a Class 2 Felony. Additional charges may be forthcoming.
The allegations in this press release are merely charges and McCarty is presumed innocent while these charges are pending until proven guilty in a court of law.
The Clay County State’s Attorney’s Office would like to thank all other agencies involved in the investigation and apprehension of McCarty. The Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force conducted the investigation, and was assisted by the Clay County State’s Attorney’s Office as well as members of both the Flora Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The task force is comprised of the Illinois State Police, Effingham County Sheriff’s office, Robinson Police Department, and Salem Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.