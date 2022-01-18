The Shelby County Health Department on Tuesday reported eight COVID-related deaths between Jan. 10 and 13, bringing the total number of deaths among county residents to 70 since the pandemic began.
The department also reported that 257 residents tested positive for COVID-19 during that four-day span.
"Weekly positive rates per 100,000 population increased to 1,361 per 100K, greatly above the state’s targeted rate of 50 per 100K," the department noted in a press release.
Among the deaths were three men and a woman in their 90s, two men and a woman in their 70s and a woman in her 50s.
For vaccinations, contact the Family Health Care Center at 217-774-4400 to schedule an appointment to receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine or a booster shot vaccination.
For the Moderna vaccine visit www.Walmart.com, click on the tab at the top on the left side “HEALTH SERVICES” choose Book your COVID-19 vaccination.
Moderna boosters and vaccinations are also offered during normal walk-in hours at the Shelbyville Walmart pharmacy on a first-come, first-served bases without scheduling an appointment on the website.
