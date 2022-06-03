Eight local students were honored Friday afternoon with scholarships from the Chamber Foundation of Effingham County.
The named recipients were recognized in two divisions – high school and adult – during the June Effingham County Chamber First Friday Luncheon held at the Thelma Keller Convention Center Friday afternoon.
Receiving scholarships in the high school division were Sydney Hanfland, Krista Phillips, Maria Poston and EHS graduate Britney Walls.
Sydney Hanfland is a 2022 graduate of Teutopolis High School and plans to attend Eastern Illinois University studying communication disorders and sciences. She said she wants to study speech pathology in graduate school. She received the Jack Graham Scholarship.
“I want to begin by thanking the Chamber for offering these scholarships. I feel very privileged to receive your support as I begin my post-secondary education,” Hanfland said.
Krista Phillips is an Effingham High School 2022 graduate who plans to attend Lincoln Trail College for two years majoring in business then enroll in a four-year university. Phillips was in the CEO Class of 2022.
“I’m honored to be awarded this scholarship,” Phillips said.
Maria Poston is a St. Anthony High School graduate and plans to attend classes at Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville. She plans to pursue a degree in Biochemestry. She plans to attend the SIUE dental school. She said her long-term goal is to return to Effingham.
“I hope to come back here to Effingham to start my own practice and start a family,” Poston said.
Walls is a recent graduate of Effingham High School with plans to attend Eastern Illinois University with a curriculum of business management/human resources.
“Attending a four-year university has always been a dream of mine since Kindergarten,” Walls Said. “With the help of this scholarship I can reach a goal my six-year-old self will be proud of. This scholarship means more than money to me. I look at the scholarship opportunity as an honor.”
Adult division recipients include Emily Becker of Altamont, Claire Beckman of Dieterich, Abby Bloemer of Teutopolis and Alli Brumleve of Teutopolis.
Emily Becker is a second year student at Eastern Illinois University studying clinical mental health counseling. Becker has a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and plans to receive her Master’s in counseling in May.
“I am very passionate about advocating for mental health,” Becker said. “I also want to continue volunteering for CASA of Effingham County and other organizations in the area. Thank you Effingham County Chamber and sponsors for this scholarship. It really means a lot to me.”
Claire Beckman is graduating from Lake Land College this summer and will start her junior year this fall at Eastern Illinois University. Beckman said she wants to continue her education at Eastern to get her Master’s in Speech Pathology.
“I will hopefully work in a hospital, clinic or n a school around Effingham County,” Beckman said.
Abby Bloemer is attending Illinois State University majoring in exercise science-human health and performance.
“I just want to thank the Chamber for this opportunity,” Bloemer said. “Being born and raised in Effingham County I will always value our community and what it has to offer. To be recognized by this organization is such an honor.”
Alli Bumleve is a 2022 graduate of Lincoln Land Community College and will attend Illinois State University this fall with the goal of receiving her Bachelor’s degree in middle level education (Grades 5-8). She said she plans to move back to Teutopolis after she graduates.
“I made a goal at the beginning of my college career to graduate without any debt and I not one to take my goals lightly,” Bumleve said. “With this scholarship, I am already one step closer to achieving my goal and for that I am so, so, grateful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.