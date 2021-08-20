This week the Effingham County Health Department received confirmation of 77 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 13
Through random testing by IDPH, 16 Effingham County individuals have been identified to date with the Delta variant; including Delta Plus sub-variants AY3, AY4 and AY12.Not all positive cases are tested for the variant strains.
According to global experts, Delta Plus variants have an additional mutation in the spike protein that is also found in Beta and Gamma variants. The Delta variant causes more infections and spreads faster than earlier forms of the virus that causes COVID-19. It might cause more severe illness than previous strains in unvaccinated people.
• Vaccines continue to reduce a person’s risk of contracting the virus that cause COVID-19, including this variant.
• Vaccines continue to be highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death, including against this variant.
• Fully vaccinated people with breakthrough infections from this variant appear to be infectious for a shorter period.
• Get vaccinated and wear masks indoors in public spaces to reduce the spread of this variant.
Information on the Delta variant can be found at: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/deltavariant.html
Vaccines continue to reduce a person’s risk of contracting the virus that cause COVID-19, including this variant. The COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States are highly effective at preventing severe disease and death, including against the Delta variant. But they are not 100% effective and some fully vaccinated people will become infected (called a breakthrough infection) and experience illness. For such people, the vaccine still provides them strong protection against serious illness and death.
On Tuesday, Aug. 24 the Health Department will have a Pfizer first and second dose clinic from 9:30 a.m. to noon, this clinic is for those aged 12 and over. People seeking second doses should have had their first Pfizer dose on Aug. 3 or earlier.
On Thursday, Aug. 26 the Health Department will have a Moderna first and second dose clinic from 10 a.m. to noon for those 18 and over. People seeking second doses should have had their first doses on July 29 or earlier.
All COVID vaccine appointments can be booked at effcohealth.org
Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 24,682 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 126 additional deaths since Aug. 13.
More than 77% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 60% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
