This week the Effingham County Health Department received confirmation of seven positive cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19); two on Tuesday, two on Wednesday and three on Thursday.
The Health Department will have a second dose only Moderna Clinic on Thursday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. The Department advises those ages 18 and over to make an appointment to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Appointments can be booked at effcohealth.org
Illinois Region 6 rolling test positivity was 2.5% through May 17, with Effingham County at 0.9% for the same period.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 1,573 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 21 additional deaths. In addition, 64% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 47% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,373,457 cases, including 22,556 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 73,099 specimens for a total of 24,124,753. As of Thursday night, 1,426 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 360 patients were in the ICU and 206 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 14-20, 2021 is 2.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 14-20, 2021 is 2.8%.
A total of 10,767,013 vaccines had been administered in Illinois by the end of Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 76,812 doses. Thursday, 126,023 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
