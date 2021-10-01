The Effingham County Health Department on Friday reported the COVID-related deaths of seven county residents: Two in their 60s, one in their 70s, two in their 80s, and two in their 90s, bringing the number of confirmed deaths since the pandemic began to 89.
None of the seven who died this week were vaccinated, the health department noted. COVID vaccine appointments can be booked at effcohealth.org
The department also reported there have been 135 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Monday. When added to the numbers released on Monday, that brings the seven-day total to 200.
There were 226 county residents in isolation and 349 in quarantine on Friday.
The Illinois Region 6 rolling test positivity was 5% through Sept. 27, with Effingham County at 10.8% for the same period. ICU bed availability in this region is at 21%, just above the warning indicator that healthcare services are being stretched.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 24-30, 2021 is 2.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from September 24-30, 2021 is 2.8%.
Effingham County had the second highest number of daily new cases per 100,000 in the state of Illinois.
Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 18,735 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 236 additional deaths since reporting Sept. 24.
More than 81% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 64% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of Illinois’ total population, almost 68% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 53% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,630,864 cases since the pandemic began, including 25,017 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on Sept. 24, laboratories have reported 842,141 specimens for a total of 32,034,910. On Thursday, IDPH reported 180,411 COVID-19 tests; the highest one-day total of COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Thursday night night, 1,833 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 447 patients were in the ICU and 236 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 14,571,537 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,754 doses. Since reporting on Sept. 24, 159,278 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
