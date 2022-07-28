The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:05 p.m. July 19, an unknown vehicle while passing by Dan Hecht Chevrolet dealership at 2400 S. Banker lost a tire or other debris off the vehicle. The debris struck and damaged three vehicles and a tent owned by Dan Hecht Chevrolet.
- At 3:15 p.m. July 25 at the intersection of Charlotte and Oakcrest, a vehicle driven by Maleia S. Croy, 27, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Karen S. Norris, 69, Effingham. Norris sustained injuries and was transported by private vehicle to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- At 6:16 p.m. July 26 at 503 N. Maple, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Roch and Janice Westendorf, Dieterich.
Kwouski J. Cornish, 33, Greensburg, LA, was cited July 25 for Driving While License Suspended.
Breanna N. Deain, 18, Effingham, was cited July 26 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- At 12:17 p.m. on July 26 at the intersection of 3rd and Jefferson a vehicle driven by Christafer W. Clyburn, 33, Mustang, OK, struck a vehicle driven by Christina M. Lustig, 55, Effingham. Clyburn sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Clyburn was ticketed for Disobeying Traffic Control Device.
- On July 24, Brian K. Ferrill, 52, Effingham, was cited for Theft.
