Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Matthew D. Gordon, 33, Pana, July 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dravien M. Gray, 22, Windsor, July 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft of display merchandise less than $300.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Freddie L. Payne, 43, Noble, July 26 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of hypodermic needle.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Daniel F. Tidwell, 55, Louisville, July 26 on charge of driving while license suspended. Tidwell was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested DeJuan E. Hovis, 32, St. Elmo, July 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended.
- Effingham city police arrested Erin T. Hannagan, 20, St. Elmo, July 26 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kyla R. Hubbard, 28, Moweaqua, July 26 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of controlled substance.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Lesly A. Flach-Smith, 26, Effingham, July 27 on an Effingham County warrant for driving while license suspended, a Crawford County, Colo. warrant for DUI abd disobeying a traffic control device.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Edna G. Bell, 48, Mattoon, July 27 on a Coles County warrant for unlawful possession with intent to deliver meth.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Megian M. Moore, 29, Effingham, July 27 on a St. Francis County, Missouri warrant for stealing leased or rented property.
- Effingham police arrested Erin E. Bertiaux, 42, Effingham, on July 27 on a charge of driving while license suspended.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Chanell S. Mason, 33, St. Louis, on July 27 on a St. Clair County bench warrant for threatening a public official.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.