Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies jailed Jason R. Moffett, 50, Elwood, July 15 on an Effingham County mittimus for driving with a revoked licensed. Moffett was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brayden Freeman, 24, Oquawka, Iowa, July 15 on Wapello County, Iowa warrant for five counts of forgery. Freeman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dialene J. Griffin, 56, Altamont, July 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear, an Effingham County warrant for contempt of court and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Griffin posted $450 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brittany Jackson, 32, Effingham, July 15 on an Effingham County warrant for battery. Brittany was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Summer Thrower, 28, Granite City, July 15 for a St. Clair county warrant for possession of methamphetamine. Thrower was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Crystal Jones, 33, Effingham, July 15 on a Marion County failure to appear warrant for resisting a peace officer. Jones posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham Police Department arrested Jake Hopper, 43, Farina, July 16 for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hopper was given a notice to appear and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.