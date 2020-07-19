Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested James Derek Lenard Jr., 41, Mattoon, July 17 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving while license suspended, Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court, Douglas County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of contempt of court, Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of amphetamine. Lenard Jr. was given a notice to appear on the Effingham County charges and warrant and Coles County warrant and released to Douglas County authorities.
- Derrick R. Gelsinger, 33, Brownstown, began serving July 17 a five-day sentence with day-for-day credit and one day served for reckless driving.
- Altamont police arrested David W. Weatherman, 47, Effingham, July 18 on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Weatherman was given a notice to appear and released.
- Altamont police arrested Lenny Bone, 31, Watson, July 18 on charge of no valid driver’s license. Bone was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brayden Aldredge, 22, Effingham, July 18 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Aldredge was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua S. Travis, 18, Newton, July 18 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Travis was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jesse D. Blain, 34, Effingham, July 18 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Blain was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Christina J. Sparling, 33, Altamont, July 18 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to yield at an intersection. Sparling was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jacob A. Shelton, 30, Effingham, July 18 on charge of pedestrian under the influence. Shelton was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Michael A. Duzan, 43, Marshall, July 18 on charge of felony criminal trespass to residence. Duzan was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Devon R. Matlock, 20, Effingham, July 19 on charges of failure to register as a violent offender, an Effingham County bond violation, and a waarant for receiving/possessing/selling a stolen vehicle. Matlock was in custody at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Annette I. Wesselman, 49, Beecher City, July 20 on a mittimus for a 14-day sentence on an original charge of possession of meth. Wesselman was in custody at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested James R. Griffith, 40, Beecher City, July 20 on charges of motor vehicle theft, revoked drivers license, criminal damage to property, reckless driving, aggravated fleeing/eluding police, resiting/obstructing/disarming a police officer. Griffith was in custody at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Matthew M. Rauch, 30, Effingham, July 20 on charges of domestic battery, IDOC warrant for failure to abide by conditions. Rauch was in custody at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Mindy L. Pinkerton, 30, Effingham, July 20 on a charge of violating an order of protection. Pinkerton was in custody at last check.
