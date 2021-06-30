The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9 p.m. June 25 at 1501 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Jeanette M. Forbes, 53, Effingham, struck and damaged a sign owned by Effingham Event Center as well as an Ameren utility pole. Forbes was ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident.
- At 9:11 a.m. June 26 at the intersection of 3rd and Technology, a vehicle driven by Justin M. Quandt, 34, Shumway, struck a deer.
- At 3:43 p.m. June 28 at the intersection of 3rd and Fayette, vehicles driven by Tiffany M. Snow, 40, Effingham, and Jude W. Schwenker, 26, Effingham, collided.
- At 11:11 p.m. June 28 at 219 N. 2nd, a vehicle driven by Zachary W. Kyle, 19, Effingham, struck a parked vehicle owned by Goeckner Bros Inc., Effingham.
- Gregory J. Hook, 59, Effingham, was cited June 27 for speeding.
- Kevin M. Pocrnich, 56, Effingham, was cited June 28 for driving while license revoked – no BAIID device and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
