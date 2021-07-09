This week the Effingham County Health Department has received confirmation of six new positive cases of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, July 13, the Health Department will have a first and second dose Pfizer Clinic from 10 a.m. to noon for those ages 12 and up. On Thursday, July 15, the Department will have a first and second dose Moderna Clinic from 10 a.m. to noon for those 18 and over. Second doses are for those who had their first dose on or before June 17, 2021. Appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org.
Illinois Region 6 rolling test positivity was 1.6% through July 6, with Effingham County at 3.2% for the same period.
Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 2,945 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 53 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, July 2, 2021. More than 72% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 57% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,395,497 cases, including 23,297 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on Friday, July 2, 2021, laboratories have reported 195,694 specimens for a total of 26,064,549. As of Thursday night, 430 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 91 patients were in the ICU and 35 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
