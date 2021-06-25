Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Robert D. Hasten, 43, Neoga, on June 24 for possession of less than five grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cannabis as a passenger in vehicle. Hasten was given a notice to appear in court.
- Effingham County Police arrested Keith L. Wiseman, 45, Effingham, on June 24 on a Macon County warrant for failure to appear in court for retail theft and a Macon County warrant for failure to appear in court for criminal trespass to land. Wiseman was transferred to Macon County.
