Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.