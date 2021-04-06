Five trustees were chosen out of a field of nine candidates in two races for Town of Mason trustee, according to unofficial results on Tuesday.
Fighting for a four-year term were Sandy Henderson, Vivian Cain, Melanie Noland and Blaine McWhorter were running to fill three open seats. Henderson, Cain and Noland were running as incumbents.
Henderson, Cain and Noland won the three four-year term trustee seats, according to the unofficial results. Henderson received 38 votes, Cain 40, Noland 46 and McWhorter received 21 votes.
Running for 2-year terms were James Noland and Taylor Flowers, both incumbents, Danny Allen Austin, Brandon Jolly and J.T. Kuhlman. The five candidates were seeking two unexpired trustee seats. Flowers with 29 votes and J.T. Kuhlman receiving 28 votes won the two two-year seats, according to the unofficial results. James Noland received 26 votes, Austin received 18, and Jolly received 13 votes.
Sandy Henderson has served off and on the Town of Mason board since the 1990s. She served as Mason mayor for 11 years. Henderson said over the years she has served under six mayors.
Vivian Cain said she would like to find a grant to fix sidewalks. She said she has been on the board since the early 1980s.
“I understand there wasn’t a good voter turnout today and I’m very disappointed. I think voters should take all elections more seriously and get out and vote,” Cain said.
Incumbent Melanie Noland wants abandoned or neglected properties cleaned up. She refuses to allow drugs to destroy the town, and wants to address the problem of neglected and stray or abandoned pets in town. She also wants to address the needs of the ailing and elderly.
Taylor Flowers said the important issue is making sure the community is a place where people want to live. She would like to see kids playing in the parks as she did as a child. Flowers would also like to see Mason as a safe, friendly community where people want to raise families and a place where she can one day raise a family.
Three Town of Mason office candidates ran unopposed Tuesday Donald Flowers for mayor, Tina Moore for town clerk and Melody Culver running for town treasurer.
