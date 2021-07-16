This week the Effingham County Health Department has received confirmation of five new positive cases of COVID-19: A male and female in their teens; a woman in her 20s; a man in his 30s; and a woman in her 70s.
On Thursday, July 22, the Health Department will have a Johnson & Johnson (one and done) Clinic from 10 a.m. to Noon for those 18 and over. Appointments can be booked at effcohealth.org .
The Effingham County Health Department asks everyone to do their part to limit the spread of the delta variant as the county prepares for children to return to school in August.
Remember:
• Vaccinate
• Distance socially
• Use masks if unvaccinated,
• Practice hand hygiene,
• Socialize outdoors or in well ventilated locations,
• Avoid crowds
• Isolate and quarantine when required
Illinois Region 6 rolling test positivity was 2.4% through July 13, with Effingham County at 3.2% for the same period.
Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday reported 4,449 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 62 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, July 9, 2021. 73% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 57% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,399,946 cases, including 23,357 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on Friday, July 9, 2021, laboratories have reported 228,430 specimens for a total of 26,292,979. As of Thursday night, 476 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 94 patients were in the ICU and 28 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 12,917,362 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 21,217 doses. Since reporting on Friday, July 9, 2021, 148,520 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
