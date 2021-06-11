This week the Effingham County Health Department received confirmation of five new positive cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19); one on Tuesday, one on Wednesday, and three on Thursday.
The Department reminds parents of 12 to 18-year-olds students, as well as college-bound students to get fully vaccinated before the start of school to avoid future quarantines and to meet college requirements. Please remember you are not fully vaccinated until two weeks after your final shot.
The Health Department will have a first and second dose only Moderna Clinic on Thursday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to Noon. The Department advises those eligible to make an appointment to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Appointments can be booked at effcohealth.org
Illinois Region 6 rolling test positivity was 1.9% through June 8, with Effingham County at 1% for the same period.
