The Effingham County Health Department on Friday reported the COVID-related deaths of five county residents: Two in their 70s, two in their 80s, and one was in their 90s. Three were vaccinated and two were unvaccinated. This brings the total number of confirmed Effingham County deaths to 97.
To date. the Effingham County Health Department has received notification of 20 COVID-related deaths of county residents that occurred during the months of August and September; fifteen deaths were unvaccinated while five were vaccinated. During that same time period there were 1,396 cases of COVID, of these 196 were vaccinated, just 14% of the cases.
Since Monday, 92 new positive cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) have been reported. When added to the numbers released on Monday, that brings the seven-day total to 154.
Effingham County still has the second highest number of daily new cases per 100K in the state of Illinois.
“Over 1,000 of the close contacts converted into COVID cases,” the health department’s Catherine Bailey told members the Effingham County Health Committee this week.
“As of (Monday, Oct. 4) there are currently 157 cases of COVID with 287 close contacts in quarantine,” she said. “We are aware that some of the cases are hospitalized, however we are not aware of all of them. But we do know there are some county residents hospitalized.”
She said the number of close contacts among student aged population has come down substantially from what it was a couple of weeks ago.
“One of the advantages of masking is, when all of the children are masked in a school we are seeing fewer close contacts,” Bailey said. “Now that a majority of the schools are masked. We are generally only see a smaller number of close contacts from each student. We started seeing a difference two weeks after the start of the masking date.”
She said according to ECHD statistics, during the summer months they saw only 10-11 percent of the population under the age of 18 with positive cases of COVID-19, however during the last two months when the county got hit by the Delta variant surge, that number jumped to 30 percent.
“Cases surged when children went back to school,” Bailey said. “It has started to come back down a little bit now. We are seeing a smaller number of school children coming through each day.”
Bailey said ECHD has given 28,198 does of COVID-19 vaccine in Effingham County and there are 13,971 residents fully vaccinated for a total of 40.84 percent of the entire county population.
She said that 82 percent county residents 65 and older, 42.46 percent of the 16-64 age group and
Nineteen percent of 12 to 17-year-old age group are now fully vaccinated.
“If you just look at adults over the age of 18, we now have 51.58 percent of adults in this county that are fully vaccinated.” Bailey said. “It’s still a lot lower than other counties in our state, but right now we do have a majority of adults who are vaccinated and hopefully that number will continue to grow.”
Bailey said the health department has tracked 238 breakthrough cases since the first of January (people who have been fully vaccinated who have contracted COVID). She said between August and September, the ECHD had 1,396 COVID cases and only 196 had been vaccinated.
“That would make 86 percent of the cases were unvaccinated and 14 percent vaccinated,” she said. “It shows you even though we have some breakthrough cases, the vaccine really does help. It reduces the number of people getting COVID and the number of people hospitalized.”
She said ECHD is now offering third dose vaccines for the immunocompromised.
“The number of COVID vaccine shots have increased up to 70 shots per day. We would like to see go much higher than that,” Bailey said. “We would really like to see a lot more people vaccinated.”
“What we are seeing now, after a number of deaths recently, is some of the families have become quite vocal about the person who passed away wishes they had gotten vaccinated,” she said. “We have been very surprised people in their early 60s have passed from COVID. I wouldn’t necessarily call that old age.”
Bailey said that not only have there been deaths from COVID, some people in the community are experiencing long term effects from having COVID.
“One of the most common long-term affects we see with people who have had COVID-19 is being out of breath,” ECHD Administrator Jeff Workman said. “I know of one person who cannot go up a flight of stairs without stopping half way up.”
He said there are also a few people who never got their sense of smell and taste back. Workman said the current trend is cases are going down again.
“We are hoping there isn’t going to be a third wave,” Workman said.
Bailey said with COVID-19 vaccination clinics and the addition of drive-thru flu shot clinics on Oct. 1 the ECHD has been keeping busy.
Drive thru flu shot clinics are currently available without an appointment. Bailey said anyone going through the drive-thru clinic should wear a short-sleeved shirt to make the vaccination process easier. She said anyone coming to the clinic should bring their driver’s license and health insurance card. Flu shots are available on Tuesday and Friday’s during the month of Oct. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Refer to the Effingham County Health Department website effcohealth.org for more information about COVID-19 booster and vaccination clinics.
“You can get your COVID shot and flu shot on the same day,” Workman said.
Health Committee Chairman Doug McCain asked about the false rumors going around about how the COVID-19 shot will make a person sterile and die in five years after taking the shot.
“There are some middle aged guys who will not take this shot,” McCain said.
“There are all kinds of rumors going around and have been ever since the pandemic started,” Workman said. “I’ve taken my shot and I’m still kicking.”
Workman said he expected the ECHD will be receiving more funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know we’re going to get more funding, however we just don’t know how much yet. We’re hoping to get more mass vaccination funding and possibly extending the contract tracers until June 2022 or Dec. 2022,” he said. “We should know sometime in November.”
