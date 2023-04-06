Paul J. Hardiek, Adam Hoene, Chandler Lee Hewing and Laura Hemmen won seats for four-year terms on the Teutopolis Unit 50 school board, according to unofficial results from Tuesday's consolidated election.
The combined totals for Effingham, Shelby and Cumberland counties left Hardiek with 485 votes, Hoene with 461, Hewing with 322 and Hemmen with 286.
Kari R. Thompson was the only candidate for a two-year term and will also join the board.
Watch for interviews with the new board members in an upcoming Effingham Daily News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.