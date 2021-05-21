Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Kenneth E. Bryan, 53, Effingham, May 20 on charges of criminal sexual assault with a child under 13 years old. Bryan was in jail at last check.
- Effingham Coutny sheriff’s deputies arrested Adam W. Pride, 32, Flora, May 20 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court related to charges of possession of between 5 and 15 grams of methamphetamine. Pride was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Trevor H. C. Donsbach, 18, Effingham, May 20, on a Jasper County Warrant for criminal damage to property. Donsbach posted $500 in bail and was released.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Matthew A. Faught, 18, Dieterich, on a Jasper County warrant for criminal damage to property. Faught posted $500 in bail and was released.
