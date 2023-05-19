The Effingham County Jail reported the following:
Effingham County deputies arrested Kristina Perkins, 31, Flora, on May 18 on a Richland County warrant for shoplifting.
Effingham County deputies arrested Bryant Hart, 48, Bloomington, on May 18 on a Cook County warrant for domestic battery.
Illinois State Police arrested Samuel Flowers, 22, Savoy, on charges of speeding 26 to 34 m.p.h. over the limit, possession of a controlled substance and possession of cannabis by a driver.
Effingham police arrested Justin Nelson, 37, Effingham, on May 18 on a charge of driving while license suspended.
Effingham police arrested Michael Cawthron, 46, Effingham, on May 18 on a charge of domestic battery.
