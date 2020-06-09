EFFINGHAM — Four people were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash – one of them an ambulance – at the intersection of West Temple Avenue and North Merchant Street in Effingham at approximately 2:30 p.m.
According to a preliminary investigation, a white Ford Edge SUV traveling northbound on North Merchant Street failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Temple Avenue, Effingham Assistant Fire Chief Matt Kulesza said. An Abbott Ambulance traveling eastbound on Temple Avenue struck the SUV in the side, sending the vehicle approximately 30 feet north of the intersection. It came to a stop along the east side of Merchant, facing south and backed into a utility pole.
Kulesza said the female driver of the Ford SUV and male ambulance driver, along with two female passengers in the ambulance — an EMT and a student — were all taken to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Their names were not immediately known Tuesday.
The Effingham Fire Department, Abbott Ambulance and Effingham Police Department responded to the crash, which is under investigation by the Effingham Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.