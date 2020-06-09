Four injured in two-vehicle crash

An Abbott Ambulance struck a Ford Edge SUV Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of North Merchant Street and West Temple Avenue, according to Effingham Assistant Fire Chief Matt Kulesza, who responded to the crash.

 Photos by Charles Mills | Daily News

EFFINGHAM — Four people were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash – one of them an ambulance – at the intersection of West Temple Avenue and North Merchant Street in Effingham at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Members of the Effingham Police Department investigate an accident between an ambulance and a SUV Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of North Merchant Street and West Temple Avenue.

According to a preliminary investigation, a white Ford Edge SUV traveling northbound on North Merchant Street failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Temple Avenue, Effingham Assistant Fire Chief Matt Kulesza said. An Abbott Ambulance traveling eastbound on Temple Avenue struck the SUV in the side, sending the vehicle approximately 30 feet north of the intersection. It came to a stop along the east side of Merchant, facing south and backed into a utility pole.

Kulesza said the female driver of the Ford SUV and male ambulance driver, along with two female passengers in the ambulance — an EMT and a student — were all taken to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Their names were not immediately known Tuesday.

A Ford Edge SUV was damaged Tuesday afternoon after being struck by an EMS Abbott ambulance at the intersection of North Merchant Street and West Temple Avenue, according to Effingham Assistant Fire Chief Matt Kulesza, who responded to the accident.

The Effingham Fire Department, Abbott Ambulance and Effingham Police Department responded to the crash, which is under investigation by the Effingham Police Department.

