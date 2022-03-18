CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — Four area residents were injured in a series of fiery chain-reaction crashes involving dozens of vehicles on a fog-covered interstate in southeast Missouri that killed six people, according to 97.9 XFM radio and the Associated Press.
The Mississippi County coroner confirmed a sixth death overnight, following the report Thursday of five deaths and many injuries in the pileups, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Kinder said.
The collisions began about 8 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 57 as thick fog enveloped the Charleston area, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) south of St. Louis. The first pileup started in the southbound lanes, "then migrated to the northbound lanes," Kinder said, snaring 47 vehicles — including several semitrailers — in the wreckage.
"It was a horrific scene," Kinder said. "The wreckage area itself was a half-a-mile long."
The interstate was closed for about 25 miles (40 kilometers) in both directions in Mississippi County from the Missouri-Illinois border to Sikeston, Missouri. The interstate reopened about 4:30 a.m. Friday, Kinder said.
The four area residents injured are Doug Mammoser, his brothers Pat and Steve Mammoser, and their brother-in-law, Mike Gibson of Effingham, according to 97.9 XFM.
Another brother-in-law, Mike Wilson of Effingham, told the radio station that the four were traveling in foggy conditions and came upon a semi stopped in traffic. Their vehicle struck the semi, then a following vehicle struck them from behind.
All four occupants of the vehicle suffered significant injuries, although Doug Mammoser was able to help the other three out of their vehicle, the radio station reported.
