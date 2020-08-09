STEWARDSON-Strasburg Unit 5A
Stewardson-Strasburg teachers and staff return to school on Thursday, Aug. 13. Student classes start Friday, Aug. 14, and return to a five-day-a-week schedule with normal school hours of 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Plans could change as the school year progresses.
The school district has an 18-page Return-to-School Plan and intends to follow the guidance and expectations set forth by the Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Health directives made by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
“We encourage everyone to attend as we feel that provides the best opportunity for learning,” said Stewardson-Strasburg Superintendent Ken Schwengel.
He said parents may have the option of remote learning for their children if their child has health-related issues. He said remote learning would be the same as last year with the addition of five hours of instruction required by the ISBE. Families who do not have access to the internet will be provided learning packets, however, the district is unsure how to determine if students are meeting the five-hour guidelines.
Schwengel said there will be daily COVID-19 symptom checks, unless the parent certifies their child has no fever or symptoms. Students are required to wear a face covering while at school. Individuals who have problems breathing or otherwise unable to remove the cover without assistance are not required to wear a mask.
“We will provide a mask, but encourage students and staff to bring their own,” Schwengel said. “ISBE will provide approximately 475 masks, but this is likely a one-time issuance.”
Schwengel said social distancing is expected where possible and additional cleaning and disinfecting is planned throughout the school. Signs in the school building will remind students they are required to wear a mask unless they have a note from a doctor or parent indicating a health condition that would prevent them from wearing a face covering.
According to the district’s back-to-school plan, students and staff who develop and exhibit COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed in the school building. If the staff or student gets sick while in school, a school closure plan for dismissal is outlined from two to five days to disinfect the building where the person developed his or her symptoms. If a dismissal happens, students will automatically go to a full remote-learning plan.
“We will meet students where they are academically to the best of our ability in an effort to bring them up to speed,” Schwengel said.
The district’s plan also provides guidelines for school visitors and vendors, separate guidelines to follow for physical locations in the school such as lower elementary, junior high, high school, common areas, bus, undesignated hallways, office, cafeteria and restrooms. Students and staff are restricted from borrowing or sharing items. The plan recommends students and staff should use hand sanitizer before and after using books or library materials.
Social distancing of all individuals will be observed as much as possible, as well as face covering requirements for all individuals and required daily disinfection of classrooms with emphasis on high-touch surfaces and common areas. Also, restrooms, cafeterias and other common areas will be cleaned throughout the day. School buses are to follow state guidelines that would impact ridership and will be disinfected each evening at the end of the day. The school district will follow guidelines outlined by the Illinois State Board of Education. School district athletics are required to follow Illinois High School Association and Illinois Elementary School Association guidelines.
Beecher City Unit 20
First day student attendance for Beecher City School District is Monday, Aug. 17.
The district’s seven-page return-to-school plan includes in-person instruction five days a week and early dismissal every regular school day at 2 p.m. Unit 20 will be offering both face-to-face classes along with a remote learning option to students if needed.
The district will follow the state’s mandates, including requiring face coverings be worn, not allowing more than 50 individuals to gather in one space and social distancing as much as possible. The guidelines also include the requirement of schools to conduct symptoms screenings and temperature checks or require individuals to self-certify that they are free of symptoms before entering school buildings and require an increase in schoolwide cleaning and disinfecting for all buildings with pre-k through 12th grade.
Beecher City plans to offer remote instruction to students in one of several different formats including teleconference, Google Classroom, prerecorded video, traditional paper learning or other means developed as the year goes along. Teachers will be available from 2 to 3 p.m. to remote learners through email and school telephone every regular school day.
The district will return to traditional grading.
Athletics and extracurricular activities will follow Illinois High School Association and Illinois Elementary School Association guidelines.
Altamont Unit 10
First day of attendance for Altamont Unit 10 students is Thursday, Aug. 13. Homeroom is 7:30-8 a.m. (students arrival time), classroom instruction starts at 8 a.m. at both the grade school and high school and students will be dismissed at 2 p.m. Classes will meet five days a week unless otherwise indicated on the academic calendar.
Altamont Superintendent Steven Mayerhofer said there are four mandates that the school district will be emphasizing.
• Screening students and staff every morning by taking their temperature and checking for COVID-19 symptoms.
• All staff and students must wear a mask.
• Group limits of 50 in any one location.
• All students and staff need to practice social distancing.
Altamont is changing its food services this fall. The district entered into a contract with Opaa! to serve meals at the high school, junior high and grade school.
The full plan is available for viewing on the Altamont school website altamontschools.org under the COVID-19 tab, click on the Back to School Parent Letter, then find a link to the plan in the letter. Mayerhofer said to check under the COVID-19 tabs for any changes to the plan.
“We are making changes as things go,” Mayerhofer said. “Safety is the most important thing.”
“We are looking forward here to having the kids back five days a week,” Mayerhofer said.
Cowden-Herrick Unit 3A
The first full day of school for Cowden-Herrick students is Aug. 20. Students should not arrive at the school earlier than 7:20 a.m. Classes begin at 8 a.m. with dismissal at 2 p.m. The early dismissal time will allow teachers to work with remote learners, limit the time students have to wear masks and allow school personnel time to meet the increased demands of building sanitation requirements according to the district’s back-to-school plan. Shuttle times are 7:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.
