The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 10:58 a.m. April 17 at 1302 Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Marsha L. Conrad, 65, Effingham, struck a parked vehicle owned by Jennifer Estrada, Effingham.
- At 6:31 p.m. April 22 north of the intersection of Fayette and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Jessica P. Fritcher, 29, Stewardson, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Berdeena L. Leturno, 55, Dieterich. Leturno sustained injuries but refused treatment.
- At 5:03 a.m. April 20 at 514 Hendelmeyer, a vehicle driven by Edward C. Applegate, 35, Casey, backed into and damaged building 514A at the Colonnade Apartment Complex.
- At 8 a.m. April 23 at 2301 Veterans, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Debra Monk, Effingham.
- At 12:41 p.m. April 23 at the intersection of Fayette and Maple, a vehicle driven by Jaiden E. Coleman, 22, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Stephanie L. Snow, 19, Vandalia, causing Snow’s vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Gerald A. Winterrowd, 65, Effingham.
- At 2:02 p.m. April 24 at the intersection of Fayette and Henrietta, an unknown vehicle rear-ended a vehicle driven by Tiffany M. Snow, 39, Effingham, causing Snow’s vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Samantha D. Manning, 29, Flora, which in turn caused Manning’s vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Ruth M. Jones, 68, Flora.
- At 4:15 p.m. April 24 at the intersection of Fayette and Maple, a vehicle driven by Jeremy R. Snell, 45, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Logan D. Poe, 21, Elgin, causing Poe’s vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Jarrett J. Hardiek, 19, Teutopolis.
- Tyler J. Stewart, 35, Flora, was cited April 16 for driving while license revoked.
- Erin T. Hannagan, 19, St. Elmo, was cited April 17 for retail theft.
- Zachery P. Platteborze, 23, Effingham, was cited April 22 for criminal trespass to real property.
- Mark A. Riggs, 34, Marshall, was cited April 26 for driving while license suspended.
- At 8:19 a.m. on April 25, east of the intersection of Grove and Pembroke, a vehicle driven by April S. Kautzner, 76, Effingham, backed into a vehicle driven by Gregory A. Lilley, 62, Effingham. No injuries and no citations.
- Shannon X. Fontan II, 35, Grand Junction, CO, was cited April 23 for criminal trespass to real property.
