The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announced 33 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Friday, Nov. 4, through Thursday, Nov. 10.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) makes the following recommendations:
• Stay up to date on vaccination, including recommended booster doses.
• Get tested if you have symptoms.
• Maintain ventilation improvements.
• Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
• Follow recommendations for isolation if you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
• Follow the recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.
• If you are at high risk of getting very sick, talk with a health care provider about additional prevention actions.
People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.
The health department advises the more steps you use, the increased level of protection you are creating for yourself — that means staying up to date with your COVID vaccinations and boosters.
“People who are up to date on vaccines have a much lower risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 compared with unvaccinated people,” the health department stated.
Free COVID testing is available in the white hoop building by the Effingham County Health Department, 901 W. Virginia Ave., Effingham. The Drive-Thru Clinic hours are Monday through Friday from 9 to noon and from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
No insurance is required for the free tests. The service is available to anyone age 5 and older seeking testing. No appointment or physician order is required. Rapid results are given the same day while supplies last.
