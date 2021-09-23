A three-vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 57, two miles north of Neoga Wednesday.
Illinois State Police reported a northbound 2013 silver Toyota Venza, driven by Jeffrey B. Diestelhorst, 60, of Neoga, struck the rear of a 2019 gray Nissan Versa driven by Denise P. Kelley, 31, of Mattoon. Diestelhorst's vehicle left the roadway to the left, crossed the median and struck the rear of a Kenworth semitrailer driven by Ashley K. Gholson, 48, of Mattoon. The Diestelhorst vehicle and semi came to rest in the southbound lanes. Kelley's vehicle came to rest on the right shoulder of the northbound lane. The accident occurred at 7:45 a.m.
Diestelhorst was cited for driving too fast for conditions, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to wear a seat belt and improper lane usage.
