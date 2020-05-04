Three teens were injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Fayette County.
Illinois State Police reported Shemika Elise Deshaye Hightower, 22, of St. Louis, drove a dark blue 2019 Nissan Kick westbound at milepost 76 when Hightower, for an unknown reason, swerved to the right and struck a guardrail at 8:04 p.m. The vehicle came to rest across both lanes of the interstate.
Three teens were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. The driver refused medical treatment.
