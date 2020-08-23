Three Effingham County teens were injured in single-vehicle crash in Fayette County Friday after they allegedly fled police.
According to Illinois State Police, a Farina police officer attempted to stop a silver 1997 Toyota passenger car for a traffic violation on Interstate 57 near exit 135 when the car failed to stop and fled the police officer. The car was traveling northbound on Illinois 185 near Fayette County 1150 North at a high rate of speed when the car lost control negotiating a curve. The car left the roadway to the right and overturned. Two of the occupants were ejected. The accident occurred at 8:30 p.m.
Kanen Finke, 19, and a 15-year-old male, both of Effingham, along with Robert Lowrance, 18, of Teutopolis were airlifted to a regional hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) responded to assist in the investigation. It is unclear who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Charges are pending an investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.