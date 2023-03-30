Three candidates are competing for two seats on the Effingham Park District Board on Tuesday: Incumbent Russ Sehy and newcomers Matt Dasenbrock and David Dust.
Jason Semple is not running for reelection to his seat.
Russ Sehy
Sehy, 52, has served on the district park board since his election in 2011 and has been the president of the board for the past four years.
Sehy graduated from Lake Land College, where he earned an associate degree in Liberal Studies. He is a merchandiser at Breakthru Beverage, a liquor company.
In addition to serving on the district park board, Sehy has been on the Effingham Tax Increment Finance Joint Review Board for several years.
“My dad was on it when he was on the park board, and then when he left, I took over,” Sehy said.
Sehy and his wife, Stacey, have three children: a daughter who will be 20 in April and two sons, ages 13 and 18.
Sehy believes the most pressing issue currently facing the park district is the future work the board is planning to do at the Richard E. Workman Sports & Wellness Complex.
“That took a pretty good hit from COVID,” he said. “We’re just trying to keep that going, and that has probably been the biggest issue with the park board lately.”
Sehy said one reason behind his decision to run for reelection is his 13-year-old son, who is active in local sports and other activities.
“I’m just trying to with the youth in the community, just give them the best possible facilities to be able to use,” Sehy said.
Additionally, Sehy said he has enjoyed his time on the board and would like to continue serving on it.
“It’s been a great group that I’ve worked with and still love working with,” he said.
Matt Dasenbrock
Dasenbrock, 35, works at Dieterich Bank in Effingham, where he is the vice president of lending.
Dasenbrock received a bachelor’s degree in business marketing and master's degree in business administration from Eastern Illinois University.
Although he has never held any elected office, Dasenbrock has been on the Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Effingham County Board of Directors for six years and served on the St. Anthony Booster Club Board of Directors, the Effingham Sunrise Rotary and the Kiwanis Club of Effingham County.
Dasenbrock and his wife of nearly eight years, Shelby, have two children, ages 2 and 5.
Dasenbrock identified the improvement and maintenance of the Workman Complex as the most pressing issue for the park district.
“One of the most newsworthy areas of the park, and I think things have stabilized over the years, has been the Workman Complex,” Dasenbrock said.
He said he decided to run for the district park board because he has a “vested interest in the parks,” and he wants to ensure that future generations can enjoy the same parks he did when he was growing up in Effingham.
“I’m mostly interested in the park board given my children's ages,” Dasenbrock said. “I actually live directly across the street from one of the parks, so I frankly have taken interest in it because it’s what I look at every day.”
Additionally, Dasenbrock said cleanliness and safety, as well as the overall efficiency of the park district, would be some of his priorities if elected to the board.
“I’m just interested to help the community out however I can,” he said.
David Dust
Dust graduated from St. Anthony High School and attended the University of Illinois. Now retired, he has owned several businesses in the area.
But Dust still likes to keep busy by helping the city of Effingham, where he has spent the majority of his life.
“I’m retired, but I work as a crossing guard two hours a day for the city,” Dust said. “It gives me something to do.”
He and his wife, Karen, have four children, six grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Dust said he decided to run for the board, in part, because he’d like to take advantage of the spare time he’s had since retiring.
“I’ve got time to do some things that I couldn’t do when I was working,” he said. “And I’ve always been interested in the recreational programs and the activities that benefit the community.”
Although he doesn’t have a background in government, Dust was a member of the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce for several years.
If elected, Dust said he hopes to build upon recent park district projects like the Evergreen Bark Park, which opened in January.
He also said he’s looking forward to future projects like the construction of a new concrete skate park in the city.
“We’re lucky. For the size of this town, we have quite an extensive park district,” Dust said. “It’s just unbelievable if you’ve ever lived anywhere else how much is offered.”
