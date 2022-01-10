Three people were injured in a single-vehicle accident in Effingham County Wednesday.
Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported Kathleen A. Hunley, 57, Olney, was driving a blue 2007 Dodge Caravan west on Illinois 33, about one-tenth pf a mile east of 2000th St. when Hunley lost control of the vehicle. It exited the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment before overturning and coming to rest on the driver's side. The accident occurred at 12:18 p.m.
Hunley, and passengers David R. Angle, 55, and Ruth A. Harmon, 77, both of Olney, were transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.