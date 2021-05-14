The Effingham County Health Department announced three new positive cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) one on Tuesday, May 11, one on Wednesday, May 12 and one on Thursday, May 13.
The Health Department will have a first and second dose Moderna Clinic on Thursday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to noon. The Department advises those ages 18 and over to make an appointment to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Appointments can be booked at effcohealth.org
Illinois Region 6 rolling test positivity was 3% through May 11, with Effingham County at 2.9% for the same period.
