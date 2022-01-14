The Effingham County Health Department on Friday reported three COVID-related deaths of individuals in their 70s and 80s, one was unvaccinated, one was not up to date with their vaccines and one was up to date on their vaccinations. These deaths bring the number of confirmed COVID-related deaths in this county to 114.
The health department also reported 525 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Monday; when added to the weekend numbers released on Monday, they bring this week’s total to 707, a 68% increase from last week. Ages ranged from children uner 1 to people in their 90s.
There have been lots of changes to contact tracing, as well as isolation and quarantine guidelines, for current information please see the health department’s Facebook pagefacebook.com/effhealthdept . The Department’s website also provides information on COVID vaccination clinics and more: effcohealth.org .
Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 207,203 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an 738 deaths since Jan. 7.
