The Effingham County Health Department on Friday reported three COVID-related deaths of county residents. One of the individuals was in their 40s, one was in their 70s, and the third was in their 80s. Only one of the individuals was vaccinated, however they were overdue for a booster dose.
These deaths bring the number of confirmed COVID-related deaths in this county to 122.
The Effingham County Health Department also reported 311 new cases of COVID have been reported from Tuesday through Thursday. When the latest numbers are added to the 112 cases from Friday through Monday, our weekly total is 423.
Breaking down the cases over the last seven days, only 18% of cases were up to date with their vaccinations, 67% were completely unvaccinated, while 15% were not up to date with their vaccinations. Reinfections accounted for 11% of all cases, of these 72% were not vaccinated, 11% were up to date with their vaccinations, while 17% were not.
Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 123,812 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 843 deaths since Jan. 21.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,897,174 cases, including 30,688 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since Jan. 21, laboratories have reported 1,310,730 specimens for a total of 50,798,837.
As Thursday night, 4,533 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 800 patients were in the ICU and 460 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
