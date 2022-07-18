Three people were injured in a multiple vehicle accident on Interstate 57-70 in Effingham County Sunday.
Illinois State Police reported a 2018 black Nissan Murano driven by John Espino, 42, of Fort Worth, Texas, was northbound on Interstate 57-70 near milepost 157 when he lost control of the vehicle in heavy rain and struck a 2022 blue Chrysler Pacifica driven by Travis Patchen, 42, of Whitehouse, Ohio. The Pacifica left the roadway to the right, slid down an embankment and onto a frontage road. Meanwhile, the Murano slid out of control and was struck by a 2021 white Freightliner driven by Christopher Williams, 47, of Sunrise, Florida. The accident occurred at 10:03 a.m.
Espino and passengers Liliana Vargas, 41, and a 14-year-old female, both of Fort Worth, Texas, were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. All other drivers and passengers reported no injuries at the scene.
Espino was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
