Three people were injured in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 57 in Effingham County Tuesday.
Illinois State Police reported Lisa R. Lindsey, 57, of Effingham, was driving a 2004 black Chevy Trailblazer north near milepost 161 in the far right-hand lane. Lindsey began to merge into the center lane when she noticed another vehicle occupying that lane and overcorrected back into the right lane. She lost control and traveled across all three lanes of traffic, striking a concrete median barrier. The vehicle came to rest on the inside shoulder. The accident occurred at 3:35 p.m.
Lindsey and two passengers, Sarah R. Bolyard, 35, and a 9-year-old female, both of Ashmore, were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Lindsey was cited for improper lane usage.
