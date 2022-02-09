Three people were injured in an accident in Effingham County Feb. 2.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported Dillon L. Jones, 30, of Altamont was eastbound in gold 1998 Ford Ranger on U.S. 40, approximately a fourth of a mile west of 450th Street, when Jones lost control on the icy roadway, spun around and struck a white 2016 Ford F-150 driven by Matthew W. Griggs, 39, of St. Elmo at 6:04 p.m.
Jones, Griggs and a passenger, Justice L. Clapham, 11, of St. Elmo, were taken to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital. Griggs had non-incapacitating injuries while Clapham and Jones had incapacitating injuries.
Jones was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
