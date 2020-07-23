EFFINGHAM — Police arrested three people in connection with an armed robbery early Thursday.
Effingham police arrested Mason W. Edinger, 23, of Montrose; Brayden L. Aldredge, 22, of Effingham; and Molly J. Brummer, 32, of Effingham, after receiving reports of an armed robbery that took place in the 1200th block of North Keller Drive.
According to the initial report, authorities were notified at approximately 2:24 a.m. that two males and a female, later identified as Edigner, Aldredge and Brummer, approached an individual on foot.
One of the men displayed a knife and threatened the victim, police said. The three then demanded the victim’s money, backpack and its contents and then smashed the victim’s cellphone and left the scene, police said.
The victim was not injured and went to a service station and notified police.
Officers immediately arrived on scene and began canvasing the area. Two individuals matching the victim’s descriptions of the male subjects were located walking near 1304 Avenue of Mid-America.
Edinger then took off running, and Aldredge was immediately taken into custody, authorities said. Brummer was located nearby and also taken into custody.
At approximately 3:30 a.m., Edinger was located in an overgrown area near 1400 Thelma Keller Boulevard and taken into custody with the assistance of Effingham County K-9 Kona.
Edinger and Brummer were charged with one count of armed robbery, a Class X felony, and Aldredge was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony. All three are in custody at the Effingham County Jail.
Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland said in a release that the quick action of the officers ensured the suspects were apprehended swiftly.
“The suspects in this case committed a very serious offense involving threateningly using a weapon to rob an individual,” McFarland said. “Officers immediately initiated the proper steps to secure the area, attain additional resources, and because of the excellent leadership of the officers on scene, were able to successfully and swiftly apprehend all the involved suspects without further threat to the citizens of our community.”
Edinger has multiple 2020 methamphetamine cases in Effingham County and a theft case pending. Edinger also pleaded guilty to a theft charge in 2019 for which he was sentenced to 30 months conditional discharge.
Aldredge has multiple traffic and misdemeanor cases in Effingham County dating back to 2014. He pleaded guilty to a Class 4 felony charge of mob action in 2016 for which he was sentenced to 30 months probation.
Records on judici.com show Aldredge violated his probation and was sentenced to one year in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Brummer’s only cases in Effingham County relate to traffic matters, with her most recent case pending for improper turn signal.
Effingham police were assisted in the armed robbery arrests by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police.
