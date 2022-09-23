The Effingham County Health Department on Friday reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 from Sept. 16 through Thursday.
Effingham County remains at a MEDIUM Covid-19 Community Level. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) makes the following recommendations for those in a MEDIUM-Level Community:
• Stay up to date on vaccination, including recommended booster doses.
• Maintain ventilation improvements.
• Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
• Follow recommendations for isolation if you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
• Follow the recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.
• If you are at high risk of getting very sick, talk with a healthcare provider about additional prevention actions.
At all levels, people can wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by personal level of risk. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. Remember, the more steps you use, the increased level of protection you are creating for yourself. Stay up to date with your COVID vaccinations and boosters. People who are up to date on vaccines have a much lower risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 compared with unvaccinated people.
The new bivalent COVID booster is now available on Tuesday and Thursdays at 1904 S. Banker St (the oil change place in front of the Village Square Mall) from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is a drive through clinic. When getting a booster please bring your COVID vaccine card with you. You can also call the Effingham County Health Department on 217-342-9237 and choose the CLINIC option to speak to someone who can check your eligibility and answer vaccine related questions.
Free Covid Testing Center is available in the White Hoop Building by the Effingham County Health Department, 901 W Virginia Ave, Effingham. The Drive-Thru Clinic hours are Monday through Friday from 9 to Noon and in the afternoon from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
• No insurance is required for these free tests.
• This service is available to anyone seeking testing.
• For ages 5+.
• No appointment or physician order required.
• Rapid results the same day.
• Rapid tests while supplies last.
• PCR results take 2-3 days.
• Drive-through
• There will be no testing on days the Health Department is closed.
